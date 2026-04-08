Slot sack decision imminent at Liverpool after eye-opening James Pearce tweet – opinion

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arne Slot’s days at Liverpool are surely numbered after James Pearce shared one shocking stat on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday evening.

The Athletic reporter confirmed that the Reds failed to register a single shot on target in their Champions League clash with PSG.

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It’s the first time the Merseysiders have fired blanks all night since a 2-0 home defeat to Atalanta back in 2020.

First time Liverpool have failed to have a shot on target in a Champions League game since facing Atalanta in November 2020. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) April 8, 2026

Arne Slot sack feels inevitable after PSG vs Liverpool

How can anyone justify keeping the manager in the job for the second leg at Anfield?

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With so much hanging in the balance – including a place in next year’s Champions League – it feels like a change, any change, has to be better than what we’re all witnessing week in week out.

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Look, we can accept losing to the reigning European champions; it happens.

But no shots on target? Not one? Finishing the first leg with 0.00 xGOT created against the Ligue 1 giants?

Liverpool created 0.00(xGOT) against PSG. — The xG Philosophy (@xGPhilosophy) April 8, 2026

We can cite mitigating circumstances until the cows come home (and we were right to do so earlier in the campaign). However, what we’re seeing on the pitch just doesn’t resemble what a Liverpool side should look and feel like in any way, shape or form.

And if we’re all honest with ourselves, it’s been this way for quite some time.

We’ll forever be grateful to the manager for what he helped deliver last term, but for the sake of the season, Arne Slot has to go.

What are Liverpool waiting for?

We can accept that a new manager may not be able to change the outcome of our quarter-final clash with PSG in the Champions League.

But a change in the dugout would surely at least fire up this low-morale squad in the Premier League and help us limp over the line to secure Champions League qualification for 2026/27.

We’re not expecting Xabi Alonso to take over with immediate effect – that’ll have to wait until the summer.

But an interim head coach (most likely Steven Gerrard at this stage) is desperately needed to help raise standards for our remaining seven Premier League games.

We need to see a Liverpool side that at least kind of plays like a Liverpool side before the season’s out.