“He didn’t try…” – Pundit rips into ‘lazy’ Liverpool player who was a ‘disgrace’ against PSG

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

One Liverpool player was unceremoniously branded an ‘absolute disgrace’ following his ‘lazy’ performance against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night.

To say that the Reds failed to threaten their opponents at the Parc des Princes would be an understatement – they only managed three shots in the entire match, none of which were on target, and posted a miserable xG of 0.17 (Sofascore).

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Jamie Carragher was critical of Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz and the returning Alexander Isak after the game – saying that they need to do ‘an awful lot more‘ for the team – and the French centre-forward came in for even more stinging criticism from elsewhere.

Agbonlahor: Ekitike was an ‘absolute disgrace’ against PSG

Gabby Agbonlahor rounded on Liverpool’s number 22 afterwards, with the 23-year-old recording his team’s first shot of the night in the 49th minute.

Speaking on talkSPORT, the former Aston Villa striker blasted: “Ekitike was an absolute disgrace, and we’re big fans of him. He didn’t turn up, he didn’t try, he was lazy. Every time he got one v one, he’d give the ball away.”

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Liverpool needed a lot more from Ekitike in Paris

It’s quite a serious accusation for Agbonlahor to make that the France international ‘didn’t try’ against PSG, and we feel that the pundit’s wording was quite harsh, but unfortunately it was one of his poorest performances of the season from the Liverpool forward.

Ian Doyle gave him a lowly 5/10 rating in the Liverpool Echo as he wrote: ‘No faulting effort but guilty far too often of unnecessary fancy flicks and giving the ball away cheaply’; and the statistics from Sofascore would justify that appraisal.

Touches 33 Possession lost 13 Passes completed 13/22 (59%) Duels lost 7/11 Shots 1 Dribbled past 1

Ekitike has by and large been a tremendous signing for the Reds, with 17 goals to his name in his debut campaign at Anfield, but worryingly just two of those have come in his last 12 games, and both were to embellish resounding victories (5-2 v West Ham, 4-0 v Galatasaray) rather than decisively settling tight contests (Transfermarkt).

To give the Frenchman his due, he’s had to carry the centre-forward burden ever since Christmas due to Isak’s injury, and the latter is likely to be bedded back into the team slowly, so Arne Slot will continue to be relying upon the 23-year-old to spearhead our attack in upcoming games.

Liverpool could do with their number 22 rediscovering his form from earlier in the campaign over the coming weeks – it could go a long way towards determining whether or not we have Champions League football next term.