Andy Robertson to leave Liverpool at the end of 2025/26 season

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Andy Robertson will leave Liverpool FC at the end of the 2025/26 season, as confirmed by the club on Thursday evening.

Signed from Hull City for an initial £8m in the summer of 2017, the Scottish left-back has gone on to enjoy an illustrious nine-year career at Anfield, winning nine major trophies (including two Premier Leagues and the Champions League) and becoming a stalwart of the Jurgen Klopp era.

LFC announced on their official website on Thursday that the 32-year-old will depart the club upon the expiry of his contract at the end of this season.

He becomes the second long-serving stalwart to confirm his exit from Liverpool this summer, with Mo Salah announcing a fortnight ago that he too will be leaving Merseyside once the current campaign concludes.

Robertson will depart as a Liverpool legend

Just like the Egyptian winger, Robertson will be guaranteed a poignant and rousing send-off when he plays at Anfield for the final time in the Reds’ final Premier League fixture of the season against Brentford.

Liverpool already have their long-term left-back succession plan in place in Milos Kerkez, who has been preferred to the Scot for much of this campaign, but prior to that our number 26 had been a near-automatic first choice for almost his entire time with the club.

In the 32-year-old, LFC will lose yet another influential voice in the dressing room, a true leader who was vital to driving standards on the training pitch, particularly after the departures of the similarly inclined Jordan Henderson and James Milner.

Robertson has carried himself with impeccable class in a red shirt, and his exit marks another poignant departure from the legendary squad of 2018-2020 which brought domestic and European glory to Anfield.

Thank you for the memories, Robbo – hopefully your time with Liverpool will end on the high that it deserves.