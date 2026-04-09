‘Backbone of the club’ – Van Dijk urges Liverpool fans ahead of PSG second leg

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Virgil van Dijk has called on Liverpool fans to create another special Anfield night after our 2-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League quarter-final first leg.

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The captain was part of a side that struggled badly in Paris, with the hosts dominating large spells despite us still somehow remaining in the tie.

With everything now riding on the return leg, the Dutchman has made it clear just how important the Anfield atmosphere will be.

Van Dijk urges Liverpool fans to deliver at Anfield

Speaking via Liverpoolfc.com after the defeat, Virgil van Dijk highlighted both the challenge ahead and the role supporters must play next week.

The 34-year-old centre-back didn’t shy away from the quality of the opposition, but made it clear we still have a chance if everything clicks at Anfield.

“We shouldn’t forget we play against the European champions of last season and you see the quality they have in the games that they played already this season, in the league and also in the Champions League, and how good they can be, it doesn’t really matter away or home – so we have to be absolutely spot on with everything we do.”

Our skipper then turned his attention to the crowd, underlining just how crucial that connection between players and fans could be.

“Hopefully our fans can play a big part in that as well. I’ve been through many special evenings at Anfield, I’m very lucky and privileged, and our fans, that’s the backbone of the club and hopefully they can be there for us again.”

Tie not over despite worrying performance in Paris

While the result leaves us with a mountain to climb, the reality is it could have been far worse given how dominant PSG were across the 90 minutes.

Ally McCoist admitted it “could have been worse for Liverpool” and insisted we’re still in the tie, even if the performance levels need to improve dramatically.

That’s in stark contrast to Jermaine Pennant’s reaction, with the former winger labelling the display a “disaster” and questioning the direction under Arne Slot.

The concerning part is that we set up defensively and still lost 2-0, managing no shots on target, which only adds to the pressure heading into a defining week of the season.

With Fulham, PSG and Everton all to come, everything now hinges on whether Anfield can once again inspire something special when we need it most.