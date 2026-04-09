‘Advancing towards a conclusion’ – Reliable reporter drops huge behind-the-scenes Liverpool claim

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

One of the longest-running sagas at Liverpool could finally be nearing a conclusion, according to an update from a reliable reporter on Thursday.

With Ibrahima Konate now into the final three months of his current contract, a decision will soon have to be made as to whether or not he’ll remain with the Reds.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

After reports from France this week indicated that the 26-year-old is closer than ever to agreeing a new deal, Lewis Steele also suggested that negotiations seemed to be proceeding towards a positive resolution.

Konate contract talks reportedly nearing a conclusion

In his latest post on Substack, another Liverpool-focused reporter in David Lynch outlined that the French centre-back is on the cusp of penning a contract extension at Anfield.

Following on from a point he made about Ryan Gravenberch and Ibrahima Konate, he wrote: ‘One of those players recently signed a new long-term deal, and it is understood that discussions over the other doing the same are now advancing towards a conclusion after an initial impasse.’

Want more Empire of the Kop coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

New deal for Konate would be a huge boost for Liverpool

After many months of negotiations and uncertainty, it now seems like only a matter of time before Liverpool will tie down their number 5 to a new contract which’d keep him on Merseyside for his prime footballing years.

Although Konate has shipped a huge amount of criticism over his performances this season – some of it merited, some of it way over the top – an extension to his stay at Anfield would be brilliant news for the Reds, considering his importance to the squad at present.

Arne Slot’s defence has been ravaged by injury problems throughout the campaign, but the 26-year-old has thankfully been available on a near-constant basis since last August.

From the news lines which have emerged this week from sources close to Liverpool, it seems that we won’t have to wait much longer for an announcement of a new contract for the Frenchman.

With his future seemingly close to being resolved, hopefully that’d liberate him from behind-the-scenes uncertainty and see him enjoy a strong finish to the campaign for the Reds.