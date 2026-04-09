Djimi Traore posts blunt six-word reaction after Liverpool loss to PSG

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Djimi Traore has reacted to Liverpool’s 2-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain with a brutally brief post on X that sums up the mood around the club right now.

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The former Red, who was part of our 2005 Champions League-winning side, offered just six words following a performance that left many supporters frustrated.

After a night where we struggled to impose ourselves and failed to register a shot on target, even past players appear lost for words.

Traore’s blunt reaction reflects wider frustration

Posting on X after the defeat, Djimi Traore delivered a message that perfectly captured how many are feeling about the performance.

“No comment about LFC performance vs PSG”.

That short response might be simple, but it speaks volumes given the context of the display in Paris, where Arne Slot’s side were second best for long periods.

The 46-year-old former defender has never been afraid to voice his opinion either, having previously criticised the team’s lack of character after the draw with Tottenham, which only adds further weight to his silence here.

When someone who has openly questioned the squad before chooses to say nothing at all, it arguably says more than any detailed critique could.

Liverpool concerns growing despite tie still alive

While we’re still technically in the tie heading into the second leg at Anfield, the performance level against PSG has raised serious concerns.

Ally McCoist admitted it “could have been worse for Liverpool” and believes there’s still hope of a comeback, even if it will require a huge improvement.

That optimism contrasts sharply with Jermaine Pennant’s response, with the former winger labelling the display a “disaster” and questioning both the intensity and identity of the team.

The worrying part is that we set up defensively and still lost 2-0, which underlines just how dominant PSG were on the night.

With Fulham, PSG again and Everton coming up, the next week could define our entire season, and based on reactions like Traore’s, the pressure is only continuing to build.