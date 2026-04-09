Heartwarming moment as Vitinha keeps promise to Liverpool player

(Photo by Franco Arland/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s night in Paris was a difficult one to watch, but one moment after full-time showed the kind of class you don’t always see in games of this magnitude.

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While PSG dominated the match and took a 2-0 lead into the second leg, their midfielder Vitinha still made time to keep a promise to one of our youngest players, Trey Nyoni.

Vitinha waits to keep promise to Nyoni

Vitinha had been waiting 20 minutes by the side of the pitch that the Liverpool subs finished their fitness session on the pitch to swap his shirt with Trey Nyoni, who he promised to give his shirt to during the game! What a guy! pic.twitter.com/8zIEYwdJDc — Julien Laurens (@LaurensJulien) April 8, 2026

In a video posted by journalist Julien Laurens on X, the Portugal international went out of his way after the match to ensure he followed through on something he had said during the game.

“Vitinha had been waiting 20 minutes by the side of the pitch that the Liverpool subs finished their fitness session on the pitch to swap his shirt with Trey Nyoni, who he promised to give his shirt to during the game! What a guy!”

For an experienced midfielder who completely controlled the match, that says a lot about his character, especially given the circumstances of a Champions League quarter-final.

Nyoni, still only a teenager and trying to break through at Liverpool, will no doubt remember that moment for a long time, even on a night where everything on the pitch went against us.

Liverpool must respond after difficult night

It shouldn’t distract from the bigger picture, because PSG were far superior and the result leaves us with a huge task at Anfield next week.

Vitinha himself was at the centre of that dominance, completing 133 passes at a 96% accuracy rate and dictating the tempo throughout (via Sofascore), which made it incredibly difficult for us to get any control.

Despite that, there were still small signs of resilience in the performance, including the fact we actually covered more distance than PSG, showing the effort was there even if the quality wasn’t.

As Ally McCoist pointed out: “I’ll be brutally honest – it could have been worse for Liverpool. Are they in the tie for the next leg at Anfield? You better believe they are.”

Moments like Vitinha’s gesture don’t change the result, but they do remind you of the respect that still exists at the top level, even after a night where we were second best.