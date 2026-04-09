Jermaine Pennant labels Liverpool display vs PSG a ‘disaster’ in X rant

(Photo by Franco Arland/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s Champions League hopes now hang in the balance after a damaging defeat in Paris, and the reaction from Jermaine Pennant has only added to the growing concern around Arne Slot’s side.

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Pennant unloads on Liverpool display after PSG defeat

Taking to X after the 2-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain, the former Liverpool winger didn’t hold back with a series of posts reacting to what he watched at Parc des Princes.

The ex-Red initially tried to bite his tongue before highlighting one of the few positives on a difficult night.

“If I speak I’ll be in trouble……. So the highlight and best thing about tonight, was seeing Alexander Isak back fit and get a run out. I clapped and I cheered, enough said.”

That quickly escalated into a much stronger assessment of where we are right now.

“I was a Liverpool fan way before I became a pro footballer. As someone who genuinely cares & watches every single game… This is a disaster.

“Slot, you won the league last year with a style of play and DNA of Liverpool that Klopp built. This team is now close to unrecognisable…”

The 43-year-old continued by questioning both the tactical approach and the intensity shown on the pitch.

“From formations to team selection to lack of pressing and zero intensity at times, (which is the bare minimum for a team like Liverpool FC) – it’s just not working & we’re at the end of the season.

“And yes, players have got to step up, but who’s commander in chief…”

Bigger picture remains concerning despite tie still alive

Despite the frustration, it’s worth remembering we’re still technically in the tie heading back to Anfield, even if the performance in Paris suggested a much wider gap between the sides.

Ally McCoist isn’t ruling us out just yet, insisting we’re still alive heading into the second leg, while Liverpool actually outran PSG on the night despite producing just three attempts and no shots on target.

Pennant, though, wasn’t finished, doubling down when challenged on his stance.

“One may recognise that Slot inherited a transitioning squad, however – a Premier League champions one…

“But please explain to me – from the Klopp era to now? He didn’t leave Liverpool in the dire place it’s in now, while spending almost half a bn 💰”

It’s a damning verdict from someone who knows exactly what Liverpool standards should look like, and with Fulham, PSG again and Everton coming up, the next week could define not just our season, but potentially Slot’s future too.