Liverpool defy expectations with one key stat despite PSG dominance

(Photo by Franco Arland/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s performance in Paris told one story on the eye, but the numbers reveal a slightly different one as we somehow managed to stay alive in the tie despite being completely dominated by Paris Saint-Germain.

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Arne Slot’s side were beaten 2-0 at the Parc des Princes and, in truth, it could easily have been more, yet one stat in particular shows there is still something left to build on ahead of the return leg at Anfield.

Liverpool outworked PSG despite being dominated

According to UEFA.com, the gulf in control between the two sides was enormous, with PSG dictating almost every aspect of the game.

Those numbers underline just how defensive we were, with only three attempts all night and no shots on target, which is simply not good enough at this level.

However, the standout figure is the distance covered, where Liverpool actually ran further than PSG, clocking 106.3km compared to the hosts’ 102.8km.

That suggests that while quality and control were lacking, the effort and work rate were still there, even in a game where we barely saw the ball.

Liverpool still in the tie despite worrying display

It is worth remembering that PSG had 18 shots and dominated possession with 70%, yet only came away with a two-goal lead, which keeps us just about in contention.

Ally McCoist summed it up perfectly on TNT Sports, admitting: “I’ll be brutally honest – it could have been worse for Liverpool. Are they in the tie for the next leg at Anfield? You better believe they are.”

There were also moments defensively, including Ibou Konate’s recovery challenge that McCoist described as a “brilliant challenge”, which prevented things from getting even worse.

That said, we cannot ignore the wider picture, because this was another worrying performance following defeats to Brighton and Manchester City, and the lack of attacking threat is becoming a serious concern.

Still, if the work rate remains and we can match it with quality next week, Anfield has seen bigger turnarounds than this.