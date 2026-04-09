Luis Enrique admits Anfield fear ahead of Liverpool second leg

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Luis Enrique has admitted Anfield will be a “very difficult” test for PSG despite Liverpool’s 2-0 defeat in the Champions League quarter-final first leg.

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The Spanish coach saw his Paris Saint-Germain side dominate us in Paris, yet even with a two-goal advantage, he’s clearly not taking the return leg lightly.

With everything now on the line at Anfield, his comments highlight just how much respect there still is for what we can produce at home.

Enrique acknowledges Anfield challenge despite PSG dominance

Speaking via PSG TV (psg.fr), Luis Enrique reflected on both the performance in Paris and the task awaiting his side on Merseyside.

The former Barcelona boss was pleased with how his team controlled the game, but admitted they could have made the tie even more comfortable.

“I think we deserved this result. It was a very difficult match, very tight, especially in the first half. In the second half we created a lot of chances.

“It’s a shame because I think we could have scored at least one more goal, but that’s football and we have to accept it.”

The 55-year-old then turned his attention to the second leg, making it clear that Anfield remains one of the toughest environments in European football.

“We will head to Liverpool with the aim to win, like always. It will be tough because Anfield is a very difficult stadium to play in.

“But with this team, we will look to play the best way we can, and that means to attack all game!”

Liverpool still in tie despite worrying first-leg performance

While PSG were the better side throughout, the reality is we’re still alive heading into the return fixture, even if the performance raised serious concerns.

Ally McCoist insisted it “could have been worse for Liverpool” and believes we’re still capable of producing something special at Anfield, which is exactly what Enrique appears wary of.

That optimism contrasts sharply with Jermaine Pennant’s reaction, with the former winger branding the display a “disaster” and questioning both the identity and direction of this team under Arne Slot.

The worrying part is that we set up defensively and still lost 2-0, managing no shots on target, which underlines just how big the gap looked on the night.

However, if there’s one place capable of flipping this tie on its head, it’s Anfield, and even the PSG manager knows that.