Micah Richards spots key PSG issue that could help Liverpool comeback

(Photo by Franco Arland/Getty Images)

Micah Richards has criticised PSG despite their 2-0 win over Liverpool, suggesting their failure to fully capitalise on dominance could give us hope ahead of the second leg.

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The former defender watched Paris Saint-Germain control large parts of the game in Paris, yet still come away with a lead that arguably should have been bigger.

With Anfield next up, that missed opportunity could prove crucial if we manage to turn things around.

Richards highlights PSG drop-off after dominant display

Speaking on CBS Sports, Micah Richards pointed to a noticeable drop in intensity from the French champions as the game wore on.

The 37-year-old felt PSG lost their edge in key moments, which ultimately prevented them from putting the tie beyond doubt.

“The only thing, the only criticism of PSG, they downed tools.”

Alongside him, Jamie Carragher was quick to respond with relief from a Liverpool perspective: “Thank god they did!”

Richards continued by explaining why that lapse could become significant when the teams meet again at Anfield.

“There was no conviction in certain aspects of their game later on and it could come back [to hurt them in the second leg].”

Liverpool still have lifeline despite poor performance

While PSG were clearly the better side, the fact they didn’t extend their lead leaves us with a genuine chance heading into the return leg.

That wastefulness from PSG could prove decisive, especially when you remember how Ousmane Dembele missed a huge chance to make it 4-0 for Barcelona against us in 2019, before we overturned the deficit at Anfield.

Ally McCoist admitted it “could have been worse for Liverpool” and believes we’re still in the tie, which aligns with Richards’ point about missed opportunities.

That contrasts with Jermaine Pennant’s reaction, with the former winger branding the display a “disaster” and questioning the direction under Arne Slot.

There’s no escaping the reality that we were extremely defensive and still lost 2-0, managing no shots on target, which highlights just how far off the pace we looked.

However, football has shown before how dangerous a two-goal lead can be, especially at Anfield, and if PSG do regret not scoring more, this tie might not be as finished as it first appeared.