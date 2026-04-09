What Tony Barrett was caught doing on bench with Salah vs PSG

(Photo by Franco Arland/Getty Images)

Tony Barrett was captured with his head in his hands on the Liverpool bench during our 2-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, in a moment that summed up just how difficult the night was.

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The club’s Head of Club and Supporter Liaison was sat near Mo Salah, who remained an unused substitute despite the lack of attacking threat.

As the game slipped further away from us, the image quickly became a reflection of the frustration felt across the squad and supporters alike.

Barrett moment highlights Liverpool frustration in Paris

Photos from the Parc des Princes showed Tony Barrett reacting with visible disbelief following a period in which Liverpool made multiple changes but still failed to gain control.

The former journalist, now a key figure linking the club and supporters, was seen with his head in his hands as events unfolded on the pitch.

That moment came with players like Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz visibly frustrated, while Salah remained on the bench, unable to influence a game where we desperately lacked attacking quality.

Given Barrett’s role as someone who represents supporter sentiment internally, his reaction arguably mirrored exactly how many fans were feeling watching from home or in the stands.

Performance leaves more questions than answers

While we’re still technically in the tie heading into the second leg at Anfield, the performance itself raised serious concerns about both approach and execution.

Ally McCoist admitted it “could have been worse for Liverpool” and believes we still have a chance, even if it will take something special to overturn the deficit.

That’s a far more optimistic view than Jermaine Pennant’s, with the former winger branding the display a “disaster” and questioning the team’s identity under Arne Slot.

The reality is we set up defensively and still lost 2-0 without registering a shot on target, which only adds to the pressure ahead of a crucial run of fixtures.

Moments like Barrett’s reaction on the bench don’t decide games, but they do tell a story, and right now, it’s one of frustration, confusion and a team searching for answers at the worst possible time.