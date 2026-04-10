Arne Slot issues Liverpool fitness warning ahead of Fulham clash

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool team news ahead of Fulham has been outlined by Arne Slot, with the Liverpool boss admitting several players may not be ready to start after the defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

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The quick turnaround between fixtures means we’re dealing with more than just injuries, with fatigue now a major concern heading into another crucial game at Anfield.

After a run of poor results, this match feels significant not just for points but for momentum before we face PSG again.

Slot unsure on Liverpool fitness levels after PSG defeat

Speaking via Liverpoolfc.com, Arne Slot made it clear that recovery time could dictate his selection decisions this weekend.

The Dutchman suggested some players simply won’t be able to handle another high-intensity game so soon after Paris.

“Yesterday was a recovery day and let’s see where a few of our players are, because I’m also not telling you for the first time that not all of our players are able and capable of playing three days later another intense game.”

That uncertainty means we could see changes, especially with another massive European night just days away.

There’s already been concern around our attacking output, with Thierry Henry recently pointing out that when Mo Salah isn’t producing, “Liverpool does struggle,” something that was evident again in midweek.

Injuries and selection issues leave Liverpool with decisions

While availability is technically improving, Slot stressed that the situation isn’t as positive as it might appear on paper.

“It’s right that compared to the whole season this is the best period of time when it comes to players available… but sometimes things don’t look as good as they might be.”

Alisson Becker, Conor Bradley, Wataru Endo and Giovanni Leoni remain out, while Jeremie Frimpong and Joe Gomez are also concerns ahead of kick-off.

There is at least a boost with Alexander Isak back from injury, offering a much-needed option in attack as we look to improve in front of goal.

With Andy Robertson having recently opened up on his Liverpool exit and insisting he’ll give everything until the end of the season, this could be one of his first chances to feature since that announcement.

All of that leaves Slot with a delicate balancing act, as Liverpool look to respond immediately while managing a squad that is available on paper but not necessarily fully fit in reality.