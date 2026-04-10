Arne Slot opens up on Robertson departure and contract situation

(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Arne Slot has paid tribute to Andy Robertson while also hinting at the reasons behind his Liverpool exit, following confirmation that the left-back will leave at the end of the season.

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The Scotland international has been a key figure for us over the past nine years, but his reduced role this campaign appears to have played a part in his decision.

With questions raised about whether a contract agreement could have been reached, Slot’s comments offer insight into how the situation developed.

Slot praises Robertson’s impact on and off the pitch

Speaking at the AXA Training Centre via Liverpool FC’s official channels, Arne Slot was full of praise for Andy Robertson both as a player and a person.

The Dutchman highlighted not just the defender’s performances, but also his personality within the squad and around the training ground.

“Now, first of all, he had many great seasons over here as a player, but I think people got to know him as a great person as well… I think every teammate of him will tell you how funny he is and how great of a person he is.”

Slot also pointed to the intensity that has defined Robertson’s game throughout his Liverpool career, recalling a moment that stuck with him from years prior.

“What I remember most about him probably is the intensity he’s always playing with… I can also remember Robbo making a press from the left fullback position to the right wing a few years ago.”

Having won everything with the club, the 32-year-old leaves behind a legacy that’s already been recognised by teammates, with Mo Salah also stating he “leaves as a legend”.

Reduced role hints at reason behind Robertson exit

While Slot was careful not to speak directly on contract negotiations, his comments strongly suggested that playing time has been a key factor in Robertson’s decision.

The Liverpool boss acknowledged that the defender hasn’t featured as regularly this season compared to previous campaigns.

“We saw also that this season he didn’t play as much as he was used to, still a lot, but not as much as he used to… as a result of that, he’s leaving probably next season.”

When pressed further on whether the decision was driven by a desire for more minutes, Slot stopped short of confirming but didn’t dismiss the idea.

“I think every player wants as much regular first team football as possible, but it’s a question you should ask him.”

With Andy Robertson having already spoken about wanting clarity on his future and confirming his exit, the picture now looks clearer, as a Liverpool legend prepares to move on in search of a new chapter where he can play more regularly.