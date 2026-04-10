Arne Slot responds to Liverpool fan protest ahead of Fulham clash

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arne Slot has responded to Liverpool fans’ planned protest ahead of the Fulham game, making it clear how important supporter backing remains to us during a difficult run.

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The Dutchman spoke openly about the situation following recent ticket price backlash, with supporter groups planning visible action at Anfield.

While acknowledging the protests, Slot’s message was focused on the role fans still play in helping the team.

Slot highlights importance of Liverpool fans at Anfield

Speaking at the AXA Training Centre via Liverpool FC’s official channels, Arne Slot emphasised just how crucial the Anfield atmosphere has been, both historically and during his time in charge.

The 47-year-old pointed to recent European nights as a clear example of how supporters can influence performances.

“Not only when we go through tough times, I think Anfield has shown in history, but also since I’m here, how important these fans are for us when we play a home game.”

Slot referenced the contrast between away and home atmospheres, highlighting how Anfield can lift the team in key moments.

“A recent example… was Galatasaray where we had a tough game away from home where their fans were really loud, but then Anfield showed what being loud really is, so they helped us through that game.”

It’s a reminder of the unique advantage we’ve historically relied on, particularly in big matches.

Slot hopes support continues despite protest plans

Despite ongoing frustration around ticket pricing, the Liverpool boss made it clear he still expects the fans to back the team on matchdays.

“I’ve always felt that support when we are playing in good and in bad times, and I hope even though there are protests that the fans can be as helpful as they as they’ve always been for us this season and last season.”

With fixtures against Fulham, Paris Saint-Germain and Everton coming up, the atmosphere at Anfield could prove crucial in shaping how our season ends.

Supporter groups have already outlined their stance following ticket price increases, insisting action is needed to protect the culture and accessibility of the club.

But from Slot’s perspective, there’s a clear appreciation of what the crowd brings, and a hope that even amid protest, that connection between team and supporters remains strong when it matters most.