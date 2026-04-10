Deal agreed: Fabrizio Romano drops afternoon bombshell catching Liverpool in its radius

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Arne Slot looks worried during Liverpool game.
(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Nico Schlotterbeck has signed a new contract at Borussia Dortmund, reports Kicker.

The Germany international has extended his stay at the Bundesliga giants until the summer of 2031.

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It’s perhaps a surprise turn of events for BVB after the centre-back had initially rejected suggestions that contract talks were close to a conclusion.

Nico Schlotterbeck signs contract extension with Borussia Dortmund

Fabrizio Romano relayed the update in question on X (formerly Twitter) from German outlet Kicker on Friday afternoon.

It’ll come as a sizeable blow, perhaps, to interested parties – of whom Liverpool and Manchester United were believed to be among them.

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The Merseysiders have already signed Jeremy Jacquet in the January transfer window, of course, and there is an increasing degree of hope that Ibrahima Konate will sign a new contract.

Do Liverpool still need Schlotterbeck?

There’s no question we’re appreciative of what Nico Schlotterbeck could bring to the table at Anfield.

Liverpool, it would seem, felt the same way earlier in the campaign, with the 26-year-old believed to be on the shortlist alongside players like Marc Guehi and Goncalo Inacio.

However, assuming Konate does extend his stay at Anfield, and that there’s no lasting impact from Giovanni Leoni’s ACL injury, we’re potentially set for the 2026/27 campaign.

The club does need to ponder the long-term question of the succession plan for Virgil van Dijk. However, Liverpool have already bought well for the future with both the Italian and Jacquet.

Those four options alone should at least see the club through the next season.

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