‘Goosebumps’ – Klopp’s speech before Liverpool legends game shared by Crouch

(Photo via Liverpoolfc.com)

Jurgen Klopp’s influence at Liverpool was once again highlighted after Peter Crouch shared a story about his team talk before the recent legends game at Anfield.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The former striker lifted the lid on what it was like to be back in that environment, with Klopp immediately setting the tone despite no longer being manager.

It’s another reminder of just how powerful the German’s presence remains around the club.

Crouch reveals Klopp’s incredible dressing room presence

Speaking on That Peter Crouch Podcast, Peter Crouch described the immediate shift in atmosphere whenever Jurgen Klopp entered a room.

The ex-England international explained how even a group full of legends reacted instinctively to the former Liverpool boss.

“There’s a real aura around him, like when he walks into the team room, straight away, every player’s standing up to greet him… the minute he walks in the canteen, everyone, it’s a different atmosphere.”

Crouch went on to detail how that same presence carried into the pre-match build-up, even among some of the biggest names in Liverpool’s history.

“You look to your left, you’ve got Kenny Dalglish and Ian Rush… then Jurgen’s holding court… he just gave this speech. I’m not joking it was like goosebumps.”

Klopp speech shows why he remains Liverpool legend

The 45-year-old striker explained how Klopp’s message before the game perfectly captured what it means to represent Liverpool, even in a legends fixture.

“You’ve had the privilege of playing for this great club… you’ve been asked to come back in front of 60,000 people that have paid money to be here… you owe it to them to go out there and give a good account of yourself.”

That speech, delivered in front of icons like Kenny Dalglish and Ian Rush, left a lasting impression on everyone in the room.

“Everyone went, ‘oh my god’… it was absolutely brilliant.”

It ties in with what Klopp himself said after the legends game about the experience being special, even if he downplayed his own role on the day, but stories like this suggest otherwise.

When you hear players like Peter Crouch glow with compliments for the former boss, and the way he speaks about his former players, it’s not hard to see why he’s so loved.

At a time where we’re searching for momentum on the pitch, hearing how Klopp could still inspire a dressing room full of former players underlines exactly why he’ll always be remembered as one of the most important figures in our history.