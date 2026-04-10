Liverpool Legends fixture hits £10m milestone for LFC Foundation

(Photo via Liverpoolfc.com)

Liverpool’s annual Legends fixtures continue to make a huge impact off the pitch, with the club confirming that more than £10 million has now been raised for the LFC Foundation.

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The latest clash against Borussia Dortmund Legends added another significant contribution, underlining just how powerful these occasions have become for the wider community.

At a time where results on the pitch have been frustrating, this is a reminder of the club’s influence far beyond football.

Liverpool Legends matches reach £10m milestone

According to Liverpoolfc.com, the most recent Legends match generated a seven-figure sum on its own.

“March’s Liverpool FC Legends charity match against Borussia Dortmund Legends raised more than £1.1 million for LFC Foundation, taking the total raised from the annual fixture to more than £10 million overall.”

That figure is even more impressive when you consider the scale of support, with over 60,000 fans attending the game at Anfield.

Across all previous Legends fixtures, every penny raised has gone directly into supporting communities, both in the Liverpool City Region and further afield.

That’s something Steven Gerrard highlighted after the game, stressing that the biggest takeaway is always where the money ends up and the people it helps.

Where the money goes and why it matters

The funds generated are not just symbolic, they are actively changing lives through a range of programmes run by the LFC Foundation.

“Funds raised from the match will help to fund LFC Foundation’s employability programmes, which support people in the community to find work, gain qualifications and learn new skills through mentoring and training courses.”

The ambition is even greater, with the Foundation aiming to support 500,000 people per season by 2030 through its health, learning and employability initiatives.

Last season alone, more than 145,000 people benefited from these programmes, showing just how far-reaching the impact already is.

Jurgen Klopp also spoke about the importance of these occasions, describing the Legends matches as a “really special experience” that brings everyone together for a greater cause.

From food donations and free meals to education and job opportunities, the money raised continues to go exactly where it’s needed most, reinforcing why these games mean so much to us as supporters.