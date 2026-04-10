Marco Silva sends warning to Liverpool over poor form

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s recent run of form has not gone unnoticed, but Marco Silva has made it clear Fulham are not taking anything for granted ahead of their trip to Anfield.

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We head into this one off the back of three consecutive defeats across all competitions, and while confidence may be dented, the expectation remains that we respond immediately.

From Fulham’s perspective, though, this is being viewed as an opportunity to take advantage of our current struggles.

Silva reacts to Liverpool’s poor run of form

Speaking via Fulhamfc.com, the Fulham boss acknowledged the difficult spell we’re going through but insisted it’s nothing unusual for a club of this size.

“Of course, all the clubs, they have ups and downs. In a big club, any defeat probably hurts more.”

The Portuguese coach also pointed to the fact that momentum can quickly swing, something he has experienced himself this season.

“It’s part of a season. And, of course, it’s always the way you are going to react for the bad moments that is going to be decisive.”

That message suggests Fulham are not expecting an easy game, despite our recent losses to Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City and Brighton.

Fulham looking to capitalise but still wary

While Silva admitted our run has been poor, he also made it clear his side are preparing for a strong response rather than a continuation of that form.

“They lost three games in a row in different competitions, and if it’s going to have an impact or not in the game, we don’t know.”

That uncertainty highlights the danger for Fulham, especially given Anfield’s reputation when it comes to big responses after setbacks.

Arne Slot has already hinted that selection decisions could be impacted by fatigue, admitting some players may not be capable of handling another intense game so soon after Paris.

At the same time, the Liverpool boss has also stressed how important our supporters are in moments like this, with Anfield often providing the lift needed to turn performances around.

Silva’s comments ultimately strike a balanced tone, recognising our struggles while also acknowledging the reality that we remain a “very, very good side,” meaning Fulham will need to be at their best if they want to take advantage of this difficult moment.