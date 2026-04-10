Ornstein names club leading race for Andy Robertson transfer

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Andy Robertson’s next club is already taking shape after his Liverpool exit was confirmed, with Tottenham Hotspur now emerging as the frontrunners to sign the Scotland captain.

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The 32-year-old will leave us at the end of the season after nine remarkable years, and attention has quickly turned to where one of our modern greats could end up next.

According to David Ornstein writing for The Athletic, Spurs are currently best placed to secure his signature on a free transfer.

Tottenham leading race for Robertson after Liverpool exit

The report outlines that Tottenham have been working on a deal for some time, with groundwork already laid earlier this year.

“Tottenham Hotspur are in pole position to sign Andy Robertson as a free agent this summer, subject to retaining their Premier League status.”

The Athletic added that talks had already taken place during the January window, although Liverpool were unwilling to sanction a mid-season departure at that point.

Robertson’s professionalism ensured that any move would only happen under the right circumstances, but now that his contract is winding down, the situation has naturally changed.

Despite that, nothing is fully agreed yet, with interest also coming from elsewhere in Europe as clubs look to take advantage of his availability.

Why Spurs want Robertson as Liverpool prepare farewell

Tottenham’s interest is not just about filling a gap, but about bringing in experience and leadership that their squad has been lacking in recent seasons.

The Scot’s winning pedigree is a major factor, having lifted every major honour with us since arriving from Hull City back in 2017.

That’s why Mo Salah described his teammate as someone who “leave[s] as a legend,” highlighting just how highly the dressing room views the left-back ahead of his departure.

Robertson himself has already spoken emotionally about leaving Anfield, insisting “this club will always mean the world to me” while reaffirming his commitment to give everything until his final game.

With Milos Kerkez now ahead of him in the pecking order, regular football appears to be a key factor in his next move, something Spurs are well placed to offer if they remain in the Premier League.

For us, the focus will remain on giving Robertson the send-off he deserves, even as speculation around his next chapter continues to gather pace.