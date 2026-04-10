‘Thank you’ – Virgil van Dijk drops emotional message after Liverpool exit confirmed

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Virgil van Dijk wipes his forehead with the back of his forearm during Liverpool game.
(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Andy Robertson’s Liverpool exit has been officially confirmed ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Scotland international may yet be heading to Tottenham on a free transfer (assuming Spurs manage to retain Premier League status).

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With the legendary fullback set to call time on his Anfield career, his teammates have begun issuing heartfelt statements to share their appreciation.

Virgil van Dijk shares heartfelt message to Andy Robertson & Mo Salah

Virgil van Dijk joined Mo Salah in reflecting on his long working relationship with Andy Robertson and the Egyptian King at Liverpool Football Club.

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In a detailed Instagram post, the Dutchman concluded: “You came as teammates, you leave as legends… and more importantly, you leave as family.”

Andy Robertson responded: “Brother ❤️”

What next for Robertson and Salah?

The ever-reliable David Ornstein at The Athletic confirmed that the Scotsman is potentially due to join up with Roberto De Zerbi’s struggling Tottenham outfit in the summer.

As for Salah, potential takers remain to be seen.

Some reports indicated that the likes of Bayern Munich might be keen on snapping up the Premier League winner. However, it’s our understanding that such claims are incredibly wide of the mark.

Far more likely, in our view, is a potential switch to the Middle East, or perhaps even the MLS, as our No.11 looks to wind down his playing career.

Whatever the case, there’s no question we owe both players an immense debt of gratitude for their contributions to a genuine golden age at Liverpool Football Club.

Andy Robertson stats Mo Salah stats
373 appearances 436 appearances
13 goals 255 goals
69 assists 119 assists

* Andy Robertson and Mo Salah’s all-time stats at Liverpool

How on earth can you replace these two?

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