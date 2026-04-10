‘This club means everything to me’ – Robertson speaks after exit confirmed

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Andy Robertson has confirmed he will leave Liverpool at the end of the season, delivering an emotional message about what the club means to him after nine years at Anfield.

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The Scottish left-back departs having won every major honour with us, cementing his place as one of the most important players of the modern era.

With his exit now official, his words give a clear insight into just how much Liverpool has meant to him throughout his journey.

Robertson delivers emotional message to Liverpool fans

Speaking via Liverpoolfc.com, Andy Robertson opened up on the decision and the difficulty of bringing his time at the club to an end.

The 32-year-old admitted the past few weeks have been challenging, particularly keeping the news from those closest to him.

“I think I feel better now that it’s out in the open.

“The hardest bit [in] the last certainly couple of weeks and months is some people that are close to me in the training ground don’t know and more importantly, the fans.”

Robertson explained that now the announcement has been made, his focus is fully on finishing the season strongly with the team.

“I just think it’s better being out in the open, that now I can fully focus on the team from now until the end of the season.”

The defender also reflected on the emotional weight of leaving a club that has defined the majority of his career.

“It’s never easy leaving a club like Liverpool, it has been a huge part of mine and my family’s life for the last nine years.”

Liverpool legend leaves lasting legacy at Anfield

The former Hull City man leaves behind a legacy that few can match, having arrived for £10m and gone on to become one of the best full-backs in world football.

Robertson himself was keen to emphasise that the club and supporters will always remain central to his life, regardless of where he goes next.

“This club will always mean the world to me, the fans will mean the world to me. It has been a hell of a journey.”

The Scotland captain also reiterated his commitment to giving everything until his final appearance in a Liverpool shirt.

“This club means everything to me. The fans mean everything to me… I owe it to them still that until my very last day I’ll give everything to this football club.”

With Andy Robertson having already confirmed he would make a decision on his future before the summer, this announcement brings clarity, but it also marks the beginning of the end for one of the most influential figures of the Klopp era, and a player who will rightly leave Anfield as a legend.