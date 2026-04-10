‘You leave as a legend’ – Salah reacts to Robertson exit

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Andy Robertson has received emotional messages from Liverpool teammates after confirming he will leave the club at the end of the season, with tributes already pouring in from within the dressing room.

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The Scotland captain’s decision brings an end to a nine-year spell at Anfield, during which he’s won everything and become one of the most important figures of the modern era.

Now, those who have shared the pitch and dressing room with him are making it clear just how much he means to the club.

Salah and Gomez lead tributes to Robertson

Taking to X, Mo Salah shared a heartfelt message reflecting both the friendship and success he’s enjoyed alongside Andy Robertson.

“With these pictures showing the bond we shared, I almost felt I could get away with saying nothing about you leaving.

“It’s been an honour to be your teammate and your friend. You’ve won it all and you leave as a legend. I’m sure we will meet again.”

That sentiment was echoed by Joe Gomez, who offered a more detailed tribute on Instagram to the left-back’s influence on and off the pitch.

“Consistency at the highest level over the last nine years. Done it on every stage and won it all.

“Your standards, your mentality and your personality have had such a huge impact on all of us. You’ve given absolutely everything for this club and everyone within it.

“The car journeys in together, your voice around the training ground, and sharing the pitch with you are things I’ll always be grateful for. You know how much me and my family are going to miss you and yours.

“But for now, I’m looking forward to seeing you celebrated and enjoying this last.

Legend. Love always brother”.

Robertson’s legacy clear as Liverpool teammates respond

These messages underline what we already knew about Robertson, not just as a player but as a leader and personality within the squad.

Andy Robertson has already confirmed he will leave Liverpool at the end of the 2025/26 season, bringing clarity after previously stating he wanted his future resolved before the summer.

The 32-year-old arrived from Hull City with a point to prove and had to fight his way into the team ahead of Alberto Moreno, eventually becoming one of the best left-backs in world football.

While his role has reduced this season with Milos Kerkez coming into the side, the reaction from teammates shows the respect he still commands behind the scenes.

And with more tributes likely to follow, it’s clear that when Robertson does finally say goodbye, he’ll do so not just as a trophy winner, but as a player and person who has left a lasting mark on everyone at the club.