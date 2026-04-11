(Video) Watch as Mo Salah and Andy Robertson react to raucous post-match appreciation at Anfield

Images via Alex Livesey/Getty Images and James Pearce on X

Mo Salah and Andy Robertson were left in no doubt as to the esteem in which they’re held by Liverpool fans after the win over Fulham on Saturday.

The two long-serving stalwarts were making their first apperance at Anfield since their recent announcements that they’ll be leaving at the end of the season, with the Egyptian dropping his bombshell news in late March and the Scot following suit earlier this week.

Since their respective arrivals at LFC in 2017, the pair have gone on to star in two Premier League title wins, a Champions League triumph and several other cup successes, making a combined 811 appearances for the club after today.

Salah and Robertson loudly serenaded at Anfield

Just after full-time, both Salah and Robertson undertook a lap of appreciation on the pitch at Anfield as they revelled in a much-needed victory for Liverpool.

The Egyptian was serenaded first by the Anfield crowd as they belted out his trademark chant to the tune of ‘Sit Down’ by James, which was met by applause from the winger.

Then it was the Scottish left-back’s turn to feel the love from Kopites, as he too clapped in appreciation before raising his arm in salute.

Cherish Salah and Robertson while we still can

Barring an improbable turnaroud against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night, Salah and Robertson will only have four more matches each at Anfield, and that’s if they play in all of them, with the latter often overlooked in favour of Milos Kerkez this season.

It’s still hard to grasp that the long-serving duo will no longer be at Liverpool once the current campaign ends, with the pair both becoming stalwarts of the Jurgen Klopp era and evolving into dressing room figureheads by the time Arne Slot took charge two years ago.

They are both exceptional professionals who’ve done so much to drive standards within the squad, especially in later years as they became leaders within the group to whom younger players and new signings would look up.

It’s only right that the Anfield faithful get to show their unreserved appreciation for Salah and Robertson while they still can, and irrespective of the result against Brentford on 24 May, it’ll be a poignant occasion as Kopites say their goodbyes to two modern-day greats in L4.

You can view the footage of Salah and Robertson being serenaded at full-time below, via @JamesPearceLFC on X: