‘I would be surprised…’ – Arne Slot issues Curtis Jones injury update after half-time withdrawal

Images via Carl Recine/Getty Images and Sky Sports

Arne Slot has issued an update on Curtis Jones after the midfielder went off at half-time with a suspected injury in Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Fulham on Saturday.

Just before the interval, the 25-year-old went to ground and required treatment on what looked like a groin problem, and he was soon withdrawn for Ryan Gravenberch.

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The Reds’ number 17 could now be in a race against time to recover for the Champions League quarter-final second leg against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night, and his head coach didn’t strike the most positive of notes when speaking about the body blow after today’s win.

What did Slot say about Jones’ injury?

Speaking to Sky Sports after the victory at Anfield, Slot said of Jones’ injury: “He felt a little bit his groin. It wasn’t in the moment; he felt it already for a few minutes. Let’s hope for the best, but I would be surprised that if a player comes off they’re available for Tuesday.

“Welcome to our season. Every time after a win or something good happens, there is always an injury following it up, but it’s a win and that’s where we should be really happy.”

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Jones body blow comes at an inopportune time for Liverpool

Liverpool’s injury situation had been clearing up in recent weeks, with Alexander Isak’s return from a broken leg providing an enormous boost, but the body blow to Jones has come at an inopportune time ahead of a massive week with fixtures against PSG and Everton.

Slot hasn’t completely ruled out the 25-year-old from playing on Tuesday night, but his post-match comments would suggest that the Champions League clash could come too soon for the midfielder.

Our number 17 had given a decent account of himself against Fulham before being forced off, recording a 97% pass completion rate (37/38) and making one successful tackle, along with finding a teammate with both long balls that he played (Sofascore).

The full extent of Jones’ injury should become clearer over the next couple of days, but let’s hope that it isn’t a severe body blow, with Liverpool needing as full a squad as possible with so much riding on every fixture until the end of the season as they pursue a top-five finish.