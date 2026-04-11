‘Great professional’ – Jamie Redknapp swoons over ‘unique’ Liverpool star after win v Fulham

Image via Sky Sports

Jamie Redknapp was singing the praises of one ‘great professional’ at Liverpool after the Reds’ 2-0 win over Fulham at Anfield on Saturday evening.

Arne Slot’s side picked up their first Premier League win since the end of February thanks to first-half goals from Rio Ngumoha and Mo Salah, with the latter scoring for the first time since announcing last month that he’ll be leaving Merseyside at the end of this season.

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With Andy Robertson confirming a couple of days ago that he’ll be doing the same, both long-serving stalwarts were rightly serenaded at Anfield today as the fans had their first opportunity to publicly salute the pair since their respective announcements.

Redknapp praises ‘unique’ Salah

Speaking on punditry duty for Sky Sports at full-time in Liverpool’s win over Fulham, Redknapp lauded the Egyptian as he watched images of the winger saluting the Kop after the game.

The former Reds midfielder said of Salah: “I want him to finish on a high; he deserves that. He is a unique player and great professional. He’s certainly a Premier League great.”

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Salah was impressive in Liverpool’s win over Fulham

Our number 11 has been enduring by far his quietest season at Liverpool in terms of scoring output, with today’s goal being just his 11th of the campaign, but his performance against Fulham was one of his strongest in recent months.

The Liverpool Echo‘s Paul Gorst wrote that Salah posed a ‘constant threat’ this evening and left the pitch to a ‘deserved standing ovation’ when he was substituted for Trey Nyoni in the closing minutes.

As per Sofascore, the Egyptian had five shots in total against Marco Silva’s side, played two key passes and made four tackles, with the latter stat being particularly noteworthy for a winger who’s been criticised in the past over his work rate out of possession.

A week after his luckless outing away to Manchester City, this was much more like the player that we’re used to seeing in the number 11 shirt for the Reds.

We must cherish these final few sightings of Mo Salah in a Liverpool shirt over the coming weeks – hopefully he’ll build on this strong display with a few more goals so that he can go out on a high at the end of May.