Journos all saying the same thing about Rio Ngumoha after sensational Liverpool goal

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Rio Ngumoha had commentators salivating after registering a sensational goal against Fulham.

The Merseysiders opened the scoring against Marco Silva’s men courtesy of the 17-year-old’s stunning curled effort.

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Mo Salah then doubled the lead four minutes later, securing his 108th goal at Anfield ahead of half-time.

Rio Ngumoha is a special talent for Liverpool

The BBC’s Neil Johnston, covering live reporting of Liverpool v Fulham, described the teenager as a ‘special’ player.

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Sky Sports Peter Smith said: “What a talent this boy is!

“His feet are too quick for Castagne and the finish is too pinpoint for Leno.

“Superb play!”

Sky Sports’ William Bitibiri: “Rio Ngumoha involved in the build-up for the second.

“There are young players and then there are young players that play as though they are made for the big stage. Ngumoha is showing he’s among the latter.

“The youngest player on the pitch is not looking out of place, he’s carrying a spark Liverpool have needed!”

What do the stats say about Ngumoha’s first-half vs Fulham

What a bloody talent Liverpool Football Club has on its hands in Rio Ngumoha!

We’ve all been crying out for Arne Slot to use the left winger more often this season – especially given the evident lack of pace and directness on the left flank.

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And the stats from the attacker’s first-half performance against Fulham would appear to more than vindicate the faith shown.

Rio Ngumoha’s stats vs Fulham 7.7/10 rating 1 goal 1 chance created 8 touches in opposition box 1/2 successful dribbles 2 recoveries 2/4 ground duels won

* Rio Ngumoha first-half stats vs Fulham in the Premier League (Fotmob)

We absolutely appreciate that Slot and Co. want to be careful with Ngumoha, lest they adversely impact his development at such a delicate time.

But time and time again, we’ve seen evidence that the former Chelsea youngster is more than ready for a small stretch of minutes in games on a regular basis.

How did Ngumoha get on across his 69 minutes of action at Anfield?

Prior to being traded for Alexander Isak ahead of the 70th minute, the Englishman picked up the joint-second highest rating (alongside Giorgi Mamardashvili) of the match.