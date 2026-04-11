(Photo) What Liverpool fans did in 15th minute drew tumultuous applause around Anfield

(Photo by Kate McShane/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans used this evening’s Premier League home match against Fulham to make their feelings known about a major issue concerning the club.

In late March, LFC controversially announced a three-year increase to ticket prices at Anfield, effective from the start of next season, with the club’s Supporters Board and the Spirit of Shankly group both registering strong opposition to the measure.

Before the game, many supporters at the stadium demonstrably showed their dissatisfaction with the move by refusing to spend money at point-of-sale facilities inside the ground, as well as not displaying the banners usually seen in front of the Kop during You’ll Never Walk Alone pre-match.

Liverpool fans object to ticket price increases

In the 15th minute of today’s fixture against Fulham, a group of fans inside Anfield displayed a large banner which read ‘No to ticket price increases’ as they sent a clear message to the Liverpool hierarchy.

The gesture elicited tumultuous applause among many throughout the ground as they supported the stand being taken in opposition to the increase in ticket prices.

Liverpool fans make their voices heard – over to you, FSG

A number of fan groups from other clubs have shown solidarity with their Liverpool counterparts who’ve demonstrated their anger about the decision from FSG, and this is an issue which affects not only match-goers at Anfield but all those who attend football in the UK.

It’s not the first time that fans who go to watch their team on a weekly basis have effectively been penalised for their loyalty, which for Kopites has been severely tested by the dreadful season the Reds are enduring on the pitch.

Whether or not today’s protests elicit any change from the LFC hierarchy remains to be seen, but it’s only right that a strong message is sent to those in the boardroom that supporters won’t accept being gouged for match tickets, especially when the club recorded an unprecedented revenue of £703m for the 2024/25 campaign.

Well done to everyone at Anfield today who made their voices heard in showing their opposition to the ticket price increase – hopefully those who make the decisions at Liverpool will take note and do the right thing.

You can view the ‘No to ticket price increases’ banner below, via @LewisSteele_ on X: