‘Knew what he was going to do’ – Stephen Warnock annoyed by ‘predictable’ Liverpool player

Image via Under The Cosh on YouTube

Stephen Warnock was annoyed by one ‘predictable’ Liverpool player in this evening’s Premier League clash against Fulham.

The Reds finally returned to winning ways in the top flight courtesy of first-half goals from Rio Ngumoha and Mo Salah, although they spurned opportunities to extend their advantage after the interval whilst surviving an improved performance from the Cottagers.

Whilst two of our starting forwards scored, Cody Gakpo was unable to get his name on the scoresheet despite having four shots throughout the game (Sofascore).

Warnock criticises ‘predictable’ Gakpo

The Dutchman received the ball in promising areas during the second half, but was often guilty of taking one touch too many and letting the opportunity slide.

After one such instance in the 71st minute, Warnock couldn’t hide his frustration any longer as he vented on BBC Radio 5 Live: “As soon as Gakpo picked the ball up I knew what he was going to do. He is so predictable at the moment, always wanting to cut in on that right foot, and I think [Timothy] Castagne knew that too.”

Gakpo needs to be more incisive in the final third

To be fair to Gakpo, he couldn’t be faulted for a lack of effort this evening, but the frustration continues to be that he isn’t incisive enough when he gets the ball in the final third.

Contrast that with Ngumoha, whose first instinct when taking possession is to dribble at his direct opponent and work a shooting position, which he did brilliantly for the opening goal today.

The Dutchman’s return of eight goals so far this season – and just two in all competitions since scoring away to Fulham in January (Transfermarkt) – is rather underwhelming from a player who’s proven to be capable of racking up much higher tallies.

Gakpo did claim the assist for Salah’s goal to double Liverpool’s lead, but he could do with taking a leaf out of his fellow forwards’ book in terms of being more penetrative in dangerous positions. If he gets that right, he could still play a huge role for the Reds in the final weeks of the campaign.