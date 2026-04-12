‘This is what I want’ – Andy Robertson shares details of talks with FSG before exit announcement

Andy Robertson has revealed that he wasn’t offered a new contract by Liverpool before deciding in recent days to leave the club at the end of this season.
Last Thursday, it was announced that the 32-year-old will depart Anfield upon the expiry of his current deal in the summer, bringing the curtain down on a glorious nine-year spell on Merseyside.
DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY
The Scottish left-back had been strongly linked with an exit last year and in January, and whilst he has remained with the Reds until now, his time with LFC will soon come to an end after a campaign in which he’s often had to play second fiddle to Milos Kerkez for a starting berth.
Robertson wasn’t offered a new contract by Liverpool
Speaking about his decision to leave Liverpool this summer, Robertson said (via Daily Express): “There have been discussions all season. Last summer I was close to having a decision to make and I decided to stay. It was the same in January. It was more a discussion with the club and it was an open and honest conversation.
“I’ve always said I’ve had an amazing relationship with the owners and people like that. It was just a sit-down with my wife to see what we wanted next and obviously we’ll see where we go, but it’s important to end this story and we’ll see whatever comes next.
“I want to play, so that was where the discussions came. It’s not like I’ve knocked back a contract or anything; there was no contract on the table. It was a conversation we all had. It was a conversation of: ‘OK, this is what I want to do; I want to play and I believe I’ve still got the ability to play’. I think I have showed that this season.”
Want more Empire of the Kop coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust
Could Liverpool have done more to try and keep Robertson?
Robertson’s revelation that he hadn’t been offered a new contract might surprise many Liverpool supporters who’d be justified in thinking that the club ought to have demonstrably sought to retain a proven leader within the dressing room.
It’d appear that the powerbrokers at Anfield were either unwilling or unable provide the left-back with the reassurances he was seeking in terms of his game-time, with the 32-year-old currently one of the Reds’ higher-paid players on £160,000 per week (Capology).
The long-serving Scot has shown whenever he’s played this season that he still has plenty to offer on the pitch, and he clearly feels that he’s not ready to accept being a bit-part player in L4 when there could be prospective suitors lining up to offer him regular football.
Along with Mo Salah, who’ll also leave Liverpool at the end of this season, Robertson was given a rousing reception by fans at Anfield after the win over Fulham on Saturday evening, the first home fixture since the duo’s respective exit announcements.
They will both be sorely missed after they leave, and whoever is in charge of the Reds for the 2026/27 campaign will have the unenviable task of trying to replace two influential leaders within the dressing room.
Live Comments
Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automaticallyAdd a Comment