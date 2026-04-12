‘This is what I want’ – Andy Robertson shares details of talks with FSG before exit announcement

(Photo by Kate McShane/Getty Images)

Andy Robertson has revealed that he wasn’t offered a new contract by Liverpool before deciding in recent days to leave the club at the end of this season.

Last Thursday, it was announced that the 32-year-old will depart Anfield upon the expiry of his current deal in the summer, bringing the curtain down on a glorious nine-year spell on Merseyside.

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The Scottish left-back had been strongly linked with an exit last year and in January, and whilst he has remained with the Reds until now, his time with LFC will soon come to an end after a campaign in which he’s often had to play second fiddle to Milos Kerkez for a starting berth.

Robertson wasn’t offered a new contract by Liverpool

Speaking about his decision to leave Liverpool this summer, Robertson said (via Daily Express): “There have been discussions all season. Last summer I was close to having a decision to make and I decided to stay. It was the same in January. It was more a discussion with the club and it was an open and honest conversation.

“I’ve always said I’ve had an amazing relationship with the owners and people like that. It was just a sit-down with my wife to see what we wanted next and obviously we’ll see where we go, but it’s important to end this story and we’ll see whatever comes next.