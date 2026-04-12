Battle of Liverpool: Key figures and stories of the Merseyside derby

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

To really grasp the essence of the Merseyside derby, you need to look at the personalities and stories that have made it legendary.

Dixie Dean

The inscription on the statue of Dixie Dean near Goodison Park reads: “Footballer, Gentleman, Evertonian”. Dean is one of the club’s all-time top scorers, having netted an incredible 60 goals in the 1927/28 league season.

His greatness in derbies was defined not only by his goals but also by mutual respect. It is said that when Dixie walked through Liverpool, Reds supporters would take off their hats. On the pitch, however, the forward showed no mercy: he scored 19 goals in 17 matches against LFC.

Ian Rush

Dean struck fear into the hearts of Liverpool fans, whilst Ian Rush haunted the nightmares of the Toffees supporters. The Welsh forward scored 25 goals in derbies, an all-time record that is unlikely to be broken in the foreseeable future.

The 1986 FA Cup final holds a special place in history. It was the first time two Liverpool teams contested the trophy at Wembley, when it felt like the entire city moved to London! Everton had been leading 1-0, but then Rush switched into killer mode, scoring twice, and Liverpool eventually won 3-1.

It’s also worth recalling that in November 1982, Rush scored four goals against Everton in a league match as Liverpool thrashed their neighbours 5-0 at Goodison Park!

1989: when the city was united

When talking about the heroes of the Merseyside derby, one cannot overlook the people of Liverpool. Following the Hillsborough disaster, which claimed the lives of 97 Liverpool fans, the rivalry with Everton temporarily faded away. The 1989 FA Cup final, held just five weeks after the tragedy, became one of the most emotional matches in English football history.

Before kick-off, fans of both teams sang “You’ll Never Walk Alone” together. When Ian Rush scored the winning goal in extra time, Everton fans didn’t get angry, but wept alongside their neighbours. That day showed that, in truly important and difficult moments, the city remains united.

Kenny Dalglish and his departure after 4-4

Sometimes the heroes of derbies are not defined by victories, but by the price they pay for taking part. In February 1991, the teams produced what was perhaps the most dramatic Merseyside derby in history – an FA Cup replay that ended 4-4 as Everton came from behind four times. Every moment on the pitch was so tense that Kenny Dalglish, Liverpool’s great manager and player, resigned the following morning.

He admitted that the stress of that match and the weight of responsibility had led him to the conclusion that he needed a break. That game marked the end of Liverpool’s golden era of the 1980s and early 90s, and the hero here was football itself, which drains the strength of even the very best.

In this respect, nothing has changed even today, when many young fans are more familiar with 1xBet esports than with football matches from 40 years ago.

Duncan Ferguson

‘Big Dunc’ wasn’t always the most prolific goalscorer, but that didn’t stop him from becoming an Everton legend. Some players are seen as the heart of the club, but the huge Scotsman was its fists.

On the eve of his first derby in 1994, he was so nervous that he went into town, had a drink and ended up being arrested by the police for drink-driving. Ferguson was released at 6am, after which he took to the pitch and scored his first goal for the Toffees in that very derby. He could grab an opponent by the throat or get into a fight with the entire opposing defence – all for the sake of the club.

Steven Gerrard

In modern times, it was Steven Gerrard who became the face of the derby. For the boy from Whiston, this match was always a matter of principle. It’s often claimed that little Stevie was an Everton fan, and people even cite a childhood photo of him in the club’s kit as proof. Gerrard denies this and says that he was photographed in an Everton shirt to please his uncle, a Toffees fan.

Gerrard holds the record for the most red cards in the derby (he got two), which illustrates his all-or-nothing approach. In 2012, playing his 400th match for the club, Stevie G scored a hat-trick against Everton. It was the first hat-trick in the derby at Anfield since 1935, but Liverpool fans love him for more than just that. They remember how he celebrated his goals right in front of the opposition stand, showing them his loyalty to the red shirt. Steven Gerrard was the one who understood that the derby should never be treated as an ordinary match.

Why are these matches so important?

The Merseyside derby is a unique cultural phenomenon. Unlike the Manchester or London derbies, there’s no clear geographical or class division here. You may live in the same house or even the same flat, or work in the same factory, but on the day of the match, you find yourselves on opposite sides.

The heroes of this rivalry – from Dean to the players of today – have created a grand tapestry together. It has it all: tragedy, comedy, passion and a genuine love for the city. That’s why, even when Everton are fighting for survival and Liverpool for the title, the league standings don’t matter.

Liverpool are currently fighting for a spot in the 2026/27 Champions League. Everton are hoping not only to upset their neighbours but also to secure a place in UEFA competitions. David Moyes’ side will surely give it their all, while the Reds will have to play after a difficult Champions League quarter-final against Paris Saint-Germain.

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