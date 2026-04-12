Frimpong makes PSG promise and thanks Liverpool fans

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s response against Fulham was exactly what we needed after a difficult run, but the focus has already shifted to what comes next, and the message from inside the dressing room is clear.

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With the Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain looming, Jeremie Frimpong has issued a rallying call to supporters as we prepare for one of the biggest games of the season.

Frimpong sends message to Liverpool fans

Posting on X after the 2-0 win at Anfield, the Dutch international made sure to acknowledge both the result and the backing from the stands.

“Needed win 💪🏾 Really want to thank the fans for your support today and throughout the season.

“We’ve got a big battle on Tuesday, and I can promise you we’ll give absolutely everything. Whatever happens, we feel your voices ❤️”

It’s a message that reflects the mood around the squad right now, because while the performance against Fulham wasn’t perfect, it was a step in the right direction after recent setbacks.

Goals from Rio Ngumoha and Mo Salah helped us get over the line, but more importantly, the energy and intent were back, something that had been missing in Paris just days earlier.

Full focus now on PSG showdown

Frimpong’s words also underline just how much is riding on the upcoming European tie, especially given the position we find ourselves in after the first leg defeat.

There are still clear concerns heading into that game, particularly with Alisson Becker unavailable once again, after Arne Slot confirmed the goalkeeper won’t be ready in time.

That puts even more emphasis on the collective effort the squad will need to produce, and Frimpong’s promise that we’ll “give absolutely everything” feels like a direct response to that challenge.

At the same time, performances like Ngumoha’s have given the manager something to think about, with the teenager continuing to impress and gain praise from former players.

This is exactly the kind of reaction we wanted to see, not just a win, but a connection between players and fans that can carry us into Tuesday night.

The task ahead is huge, but if the squad can match the intensity Frimpong is talking about, and if Anfield responds in the way it so often does on European nights, then there’s still belief that we can turn things around.