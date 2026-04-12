Murphy and Shearer send clear Ngumoha message to Slot

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s return to form against Fulham didn’t just bring three points, it also reignited a major debate about who should start our biggest game of the season.

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With Paris Saint-Germain coming to Anfield needing to protect a two-goal lead, all eyes are now on whether Rio Ngumoha has done enough to force his way into Arne Slot’s plans.

Murphy and Shearer back Ngumoha for PSG

Speaking on Match of the Day, Danny Murphy made it clear just how highly he rates the 17-year-old after his performance against Fulham.

He said: “99.9% of Liverpool fans want to see him Tuesday night, because this is a massive game for Liverpool, and he can make things happen.”

The former Red also highlighted the tactical advantage the youngster could bring, especially against PSG’s attacking full-backs.

Murphy added: “I think he’ll err on the side of caution and go with somebody else.

“The big thing for me is because Hakimi goes wandering, and he just plays his own game, that why not leave him out there on the left, because if there’s a transition, he’s perfect because he’s so direct and so dynamic.”

Alongside him, Alan Shearer went even further, suggesting Slot should throw the teenager straight back into the starting XI.

The Premier League’s record goalscorer said: “I would start him simply because he brings an energy and a freshness to Liverpool, and I think that’s one of the things that has been desperately missing for Liverpool.

“And with that performance today, the confidence that will give him. Chuck him in again, why not, why wouldn’t you?”

Liverpool facing key selection decision

It’s hard to ignore just how impactful Ngumoha was against Fulham, not only scoring but also playing a key role in the second goal.

His directness, confidence and willingness to take players on gave us something we’ve lacked in recent weeks, especially after the blunt display in Paris.

John Aldridge wanted to see Rio play the full game at Anfield on Saturday evening and he’s not alone with his praise.

Former Liverpool defender Steve Nicol has also backed the teenager, insisting: “Right now Liverpool are searching for positives, and there’s no question that Ngumoha is a positive. He scares defenders.”

Ultimately, the decision now rests with Slot, but after that Fulham performance and the backing of multiple pundits, it’s clear Ngumoha has given us something to think about ahead of one of the biggest nights at Anfield this season.