‘No other club does this’ – Liverpool legends praise LFC Foundation impact

(Photo by @LFCFoundation on X)

Moments like these often go beyond what happens on the pitch, and once again Liverpool’s Legends fixture showed exactly why the club’s connection to its community remains so powerful.

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With more than £10 million now raised across these annual matches, the focus isn’t just on nostalgia, it’s on the real-world impact driven by the LFC Foundation and the people behind it.

Speaking to The Football Historian after the game, several former Reds made it clear just how much the cause means to them.

Liverpool legends praise Foundation impact

We're pleased to share that our recent Legends game raised more than £1.1 million for the community, making the total amount raised by our Legends fixtures over £10 million overall 🥳👏 Thank you to our former players and the best supporters in the world ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5DPTKu7xHe — LFC Foundation (@LFCFoundation) April 10, 2026

Ryan Babel was among those struck by the occasion, admitting the atmosphere felt far bigger than a typical charity match.

“It’s obviously important for the Foundation, but for me it was more how impressive the community of Liverpool… it felt like the first team was playing — a full stadium, lively fans — it was very special.”

That same emotional connection was highlighted by Jerzy Dudek, who pointed to the bond between supporters and the club’s charitable work.

“It’s very important for all of us… if we can support the local community as well, that makes it even better… it shows how much people care.”

For Martin Skrtel, the meaning of these matches goes well beyond simply returning to Anfield.

“To help people is really important, and that’s what this football club is about… the connection between the fans, players and the Foundation is unbelievable.”

‘No other club does this’ – what makes Liverpool different

A wonderful day for #Legends2026 with our former Reds and the best football family in the world ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5ETa8NxJDR — LFC Foundation (@LFCFoundation) March 29, 2026

That theme was repeated throughout the dressing room, with multiple former players stressing that what we do as a club stands apart.

Sammy Lee summed it up clearly.

“It’s not just for the Foundation, it’s for the whole city… this shows what this club and this community mean.”

Igor Biscan went even further in his assessment of the occasion.

“The stadium being full again is unbelievable… I’m not sure this happens anywhere else.”

Even opposition figures felt it, with Jan Koller describing the fixture as something unique within the game and Jurgen Klopp spoke with pride after the match too.

Behind those emotions are tangible outcomes, with over £1.1 million raised from this match alone and every penny going towards programmes that help people into work, education and better health.

As Jay Spearing put it, the purpose couldn’t be clearer.

“We’re trying to help local families, local kids — putting food on tables… the Foundation is doing incredible things.”

That’s what makes these games matter, not just the memories, but the difference they continue to make long after the final whistle.