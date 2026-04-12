‘Should have played 94 minutes’ – Aldridge on Liverpool win

(Photo by @LFC on X)

Liverpool’s response to a difficult week was always going to be judged closely, but one young name came out of the Fulham win with serious credit in the bank.

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The 2-0 victory at Anfield saw us steady the ship after recent defeats, and while Mo Salah’s contribution was important, it was Rio Ngumoha who stole the spotlight.

The teenager’s goal and overall display didn’t just lift the crowd, it caught the attention of former striker John Aldridge.

Aldridge singles out Ngumoha performance

A special strike from Rio 😍 pic.twitter.com/WdOe72gRj8 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 11, 2026

Posting on X after the game, Aldridge made it clear just how impressed he was with the 17-year-old’s showing.

“Well we will take the 3 points and clean sheet and walk away 👍Not convincing at times in the 2nd half, Rio should have played the 94 mins, he’s young enough and certainly good enough! MOM”

That’s a strong endorsement from someone who has seen plenty at this club, and it underlines just how impactful the youngster was before being taken off.

Ngumoha’s opener was a moment of real quality, driving into the box and finishing with composure well beyond his years, before also playing a role in the second goal that effectively sealed the points for us.

Ngumoha continues to impress for Liverpool

Well in, Rio 👌 Our #LIVFUL Player of the Match 🏆 pic.twitter.com/G2XF2zWCYa — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 11, 2026

The performance backed up what others have already been saying about the academy product, with growing belief that he’s ready for more responsibility in the first team.

Sky Sports pundits had already highlighted how comfortable he looked at this level, while former defender Stephen Warnock suggested the winger may have even played his way into contention for bigger games.

For Arne Slot, the timing couldn’t be better, because rotation was needed after the defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, and the Dutchman trusted the youngster to deliver.

It also meant key players like Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch could be managed, with one eye clearly on the upcoming Champions League clash.

From our perspective, this is exactly what we needed, not just the three points but a glimpse of the future, with Ngumoha showing he can step up when called upon.

There’s still a long way to go in his development, but performances like this suggest we may already have another serious talent ready to make an impact when it matters most.