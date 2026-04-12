Slot makes Alisson admission after Liverpool beat Fulham

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s return to winning ways against Fulham offered a much-needed lift, but attention has already turned to the Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain, where one key absence looks set to continue.

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Despite the positive result at Anfield, the situation surrounding Alisson Becker remains a major concern for us heading into Tuesday night.

Slot confirms Alisson will miss PSG clash

Speaking via Liverpoolfc.com after the Fulham win, Arne Slot delivered a definitive update on the goalkeeper’s fitness.

“Tuesday I don’t expect him. He’s not training with the team yet.

“But he’s working very hard on his recovery, so we hope to have him back in the near future. But he doesn’t train with the team yet, so he will not be performing [on] Tuesday.”

That confirmation ends any lingering hope that the Brazilian No.1 could return in time for the decisive European fixture, leaving us without arguably our most influential defensive figure once again.

Why Alisson’s absence matters for Liverpool

The importance of the 33-year-old to this side can’t be overstated, and recent numbers underline just how much we rely on him between the sticks.

As has already been highlighted, 10 of our 15 defeats this season have come without Alisson in the starting XI, which paints a clear picture of the impact his absence has on the overall stability of the team.

It’s not just about the saves either, because the former Roma stopper brings calmness and leadership to a defensive unit that has looked far more vulnerable in recent weeks.

While Giorgi Mamardashvili stepped in against Fulham and helped secure a clean sheet, the step up against PSG will be far greater, especially given how dominant the French side were in the first leg.

Slot will at least take confidence from the improved performance domestically, where goals from Rio Ngumoha and Mo Salah helped us bounce back, but the reality is that the Champions League tie will demand another level entirely.

With Alisson still working his way back and not yet training with the squad, we’ll have to find a solution without him, and that’s a challenge that could ultimately define our season.