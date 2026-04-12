Van Dijk highlights fatigue and makes Champions League admission

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool may have returned to winning ways against Fulham, but Virgil van Dijk was quick to highlight that there is still plenty of work to do as we head into a defining period of the season.

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After a difficult run of results, the 2-0 win at Anfield offered some relief, yet the captain’s post-match comments made it clear that both fatigue and the bigger picture are firmly on the squad’s mind.

Van Dijk reflects on Fulham win and fatigue

Speaking via Liverpoolfc.com after the match, the Netherlands international acknowledged that the performance wasn’t perfect, particularly in the second half.

He said: “Of course scoring the first goal is very important. We were playing against a Fulham that obviously didn’t play for quite a while, so they could come up with anything today in terms of tactics.

“We had to be ready and patient as well. I think our first half was good. Second half, maybe a little bit of fatigue kicks in – what is absolutely normal.

“But to keep a clean sheet, to see the work-rate everyone put in, I’m pleased with that. But it’s just a win and we have to keep going.”

That honesty reflects what we saw on the pitch, a strong start followed by a more nervy second period, with Fulham creating chances as the game wore on.

It also underlines the physical toll of the recent schedule, especially coming so soon after the Champions League defeat in Paris.

Champions League importance made clear

Beyond the performance itself, Van Dijk also pointed to the significance of what lies ahead, particularly in the race for Champions League qualification.

The 34-year-old centre-back stressed: “Every game is massive and especially if you look at the opponents we’ve got.

“We all know how important Champions League football is for the club in general, financially as well.

“So, we want to finish the season in the highest possible way, with the best performances that we can bring on the pitch. But it’s game by game and today was a good win.”

That message couldn’t be clearer, not only are we fighting for results on the pitch, but there are major implications off it too.

There are positives to build on, particularly the emergence of Rio Ngumoha, with pundits backing the youngster after Fulham, including Danny Murphy’s claim that “99.9% of Liverpool fans want to see him Tuesday night”, while Alan Shearer added: “Chuck him in again, why not, why wouldn’t you?”

Former defender Steve Nicol has also urged caution but backed the teenager’s impact, saying: “Right now Liverpool are searching for positives, and there’s no question that Ngumoha is a positive. He scares defenders.”

Ultimately, Van Dijk’s comments sum up where we are right now, encouraged by the win, aware of the fatigue, and fully focused on what is shaping up to be a crucial run of games for our season.