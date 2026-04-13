‘Advanced talks’ – BBC confirm Liverpool transfer ready to be sealed; just waiting on one thing

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Andy Robertson is in ‘advanced talks’ with Tottenham over a summer transfer, reports Sami Mokbel.

The Scotland international is set to become a free agent at the end of the 2025/26 season, with Spurs ready to capitalise.

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The former Hull City fullback has already confirmed that this will be his final season at Anfield.

This comes after Merseysiders opted not to offer Robertson a contract extension.

Andy Robertson closing in on Tottenham summer transfer

Mokbel, reporting with BBC Sport, noted that a full agreement has yet to be sealed between the two parties. However, talks are reportedly at an ‘advanced stage’.

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The key factor that will ultimately decide whether the left-back makes the move to north London, of course, is the ongoing question of Tottenham’s Premier League status.

Roberto De Zerbi’s men find themselves in the middle of a relegation scrap, with the club two points behind West Ham in 17th in safety.

Tottenham could miss out on Robertson transfer

There’s a very real possibility that the Londoners could miss out on Andy Robertson’s transfer this summer.

Of course, if a relegation occurs, this will very much be the least of Tottenham’s worries ahead of what they hope will end up being a brief stay in the Championship.

Either way, it would almost certainly spell the end of talks between the two parties, with the Scotland international taking his services elsewhere.

Atletico Madrid were, at one point, credited with interest in Robertson’s services, though it remains to be seen whether the La Liga giants could be tempted back to the table.

Regardless, we’ve no doubts there will be plenty of suitors willing to hand the Premier League legend a contract.