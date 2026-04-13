Arne Slot delivers big Ngumoha verdict ahead of PSG

(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s preparations for the decisive clash with Paris Saint-Germain have been dominated by one question, and that is whether Rio Ngumoha is ready to start on the biggest stage.

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After his electrifying display against Fulham, all eyes are now on whether Arne Slot will trust the 17-year-old from the outset.

Slot backs Ngumoha mentality ahead of PSG

Speaking via Liverpool FC on YouTube in his pre-match press conference, the Dutchman made it clear that the teenager’s mentality is not in doubt, even in a game of this magnitude.

Slot said: “He can cope with this type of game because of his personality, he doesn’t get distracted.

“Everyone who knows his history more knows he has had a lot of expectation for many years and he’s always been able to focus on football and become better and stronger.”

That is a huge statement, especially given the pressure surrounding this tie and the context of our season, because it suggests the head coach genuinely trusts the youngster in high-stakes moments.

The Liverpool boss also pointed to the winger’s experience, despite his age, adding: “At 17 he has already had multiple starts for Liverpool.”

From our perspective, that’s telling, because it frames Ngumoha not as a gamble, but as someone already integrated into the squad.

Quality gives Slot a huge decision to make

Beyond mentality, Slot also highlighted the raw ability that has made the teenager such a talking point in recent weeks.

He added: “At the highest level he is able to take one v ones on and make it difficult for defenders he is facing.

“He has done a very good job in managing up to now but it’s a good thing to have so many experienced players around him which he has.”

That lines up with what we saw against Fulham, where his directness completely changed the dynamic of our attack and gave defenders problems all afternoon.

It also echoes what others have been saying, with pundits like Danny Murphy insisting 99.9% of fans want to see him start, while Gary Lineker has argued the fearless youngster “has to start” after being our best player in his recent appearances.

All of that leaves Slot with a defining decision.

Does he stick with experience, or does he back the fearless 17-year-old who has already shown he can light up Anfield when we need it most?