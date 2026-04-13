Egyptian media slam Salah treatment before PSG clash

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s biggest star finds himself at the centre of growing controversy ahead of the clash with Paris Saint-Germain, with strong reaction emerging from Egypt over how he’s been handled.

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The decision to leave Mo Salah on the bench in the first leg in Paris has not gone down well, particularly given how the game unfolded.

Egyptian media react to Salah decision

According to Foot Mercato, the reaction in Egypt has been intense following Arne Slot’s call to leave the 33-year-old out entirely during the 2-0 defeat.

The report states: “‘Seeing Egypt’s biggest football star remain on the bench… sparked incomprehension and frustration… some local media outlets suggested it was a form of humiliation.”

There was also criticism of the tactical approach, especially given how ineffective we looked in attack on the night.

The same report adds: “The Reds finished the match with just 26% possession and not a single shot on target… The decision not to use Salah quickly crystallised the debates surrounding Slot’s strategy.”

That performance clearly only amplified the feeling that our No.11 could have made a difference in a game where we struggled to create anything meaningful.

Salah response adds pressure before second leg

Since then, the Egyptian King has responded in the best possible way, scoring against Fulham and reminding everyone exactly what he brings to this side.

The winger’s goal, his 256th for the club, came in his first Anfield appearance since announcing his departure, and he was once again a constant threat down the right-hand side.

The Anfield faithful showed what they thought of our Egyptian King after the full-time whistle and his performance was praised by pundits post-match too.

That has only intensified the debate heading into Tuesday night, with many now seeing his inclusion as non-negotiable if we’re to overturn the deficit.

Egyptian journalist Magdy Salama summed up the mood, suggesting Salah has been unfairly singled out and remains capable of deciding games at the highest level.

For us, the equation feels simple.

If we’re going to produce something special against PSG, it’s hard to see it happening without our most decisive player on the pitch, especially given the reaction both here and abroad to what happened in the first leg.