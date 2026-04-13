Joyce & Pearce drop major afternoon Liverpool update a day before PSG clash

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Curtis Jones has returned to team training ahead of Liverpool vs PSG, Paul Joyce and James Pearce have confirmed.

The Scouse midfielder was withdrawn at half-time during the Reds’ 2-0 win over Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday.

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At the time, Arne Slot cast doubt over the Englishman’s potential involvement on Tuesday after having picked up a suspected groin issue.

Curtis Jones provides Liverpool with injury boost

Joyce and Pearce jumped onto X (formerly Twitter) on Monday afternoon to share news of Jones’ return to training.

Curtis Jones taking part in Liverpool training ahead of PSG. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) April 13, 2026

Curtis Jones is part of LFC training session at Kirkby. Went off v Fulham due to some discomfort in his groin. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) April 13, 2026

Whether Arne Slot and the club’s medical staff deem the footballer ready to play some role in tomorrow’s Champions League clash, of course, remains another matter.

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Either way, one might reasonably expect the Dutchman to favour a starting midfield three of Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, as was the case in the first leg.

How should Arne Slot set up against PSG?

Having Curtis Jones available for some involvement against the Ligue 1 giants is still a welcome boost.

Although we’d expect his involvement to be limited to the second half at most, given his recent injury concern.

As to the team Slot should put out against PSG? We’d hope the former Feyenoord boss opts to throw caution to the wind and set up his side to be aggressive at Anfield.

We’d hope that would mean starting Rio Ngumoha on the left flank, injecting pace and directness into an area of the pitch where it has been mostly lacking all season.

Should we contrive to stick to the same conservative game plan as was favoured in Paris, we just can’t see a world in which Liverpool progress to the semi-finals in the competition.