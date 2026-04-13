Lineker says Liverpool must start Ngumoha vs PSG

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool head into their biggest game of the season against Paris Saint-Germain with a major selection dilemma, and the calls for Rio Ngumoha to start are only growing louder.

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After his electric performance against Fulham, the 17-year-old has quickly become the focal point of debate ahead of Tuesday night at Anfield.

Lineker backs Ngumoha to start

Speaking on The Rest is Football, Gary Lineker made his stance very clear on the teenager’s involvement.

The former England striker said: “I would say I think [Rio Ngumoha] has to start [against PSG].

“The two times he has started, he’s been their best player. He looks, you know, that fearlessness of youth, incredible ability.

“I think the Liverpool fans have actually been calling out for him to to start for quite some time now.”

It’s a strong endorsement, but one that reflects what we’ve all seen in recent weeks, with the young winger offering a directness and unpredictability that has been missing at times this season.

Ngumoha’s display against Fulham wasn’t just eye-catching, it was decisive, with the academy graduate scoring and playing a key role in our attacking play throughout the first half.

Growing pressure on Slot

Lineker’s comments add to a growing chorus of voices pushing Arne Slot towards a bold decision, especially with the Reds needing to overturn a two-goal deficit.

Danny Murphy and Alan Shearer have already suggested the youngster could be the spark we need, while Steve Nicol has gone even further by insisting there’s “absolutely no way” he shouldn’t start given his recent impact.

That puts the Dutchman in a difficult position, balancing the risk of throwing a 17-year-old into a high-pressure Champions League quarter-final against the potential reward of unleashing his fearless attacking style.

From a Liverpool perspective, the argument is simple: we need something different, and Ngumoha offers exactly that.

Whether Slot sticks with experience or leans into youth could define our season, because if we’re going to produce another famous Anfield comeback, it may require the kind of fearless performance that only a player like Ngumoha can deliver.