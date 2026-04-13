Report: Liverpool could offer new contract to one player who club chiefs deem indispensable

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Liverpool could reportedly consider offering a contract extension to one long-serving player who club chiefs regard as indispensable.

Two of the most senior members of the current squad in Mo Salah and Andy Robertson will leave at the end of the season, with precious few of Jurgen Klopp’s Premier League title winners in 2020 still being at Anfield by the summer.

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One of the stalwarts who remains for now is Alisson Becker, whose existing deal runs to June 2027, and although the Reds have Giorgi Mamardashvili in place as his long-term successor, it seems that they’re in no rush to part ways with our number 1.

Liverpool could consider offering a new contract to Alisson

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are set to explore the possibility of offering a contract extension to the 33-year-old and are adamant that he isn’t for sale, with Juventus understood to be maintaining a serious interest in him.

It’s reported that, with Salah and Robertson leaving in a few weeks’ time, Anfield chiefs are concerned that selling the club’s first-choice goalkeeper would create even more of a void in terms of on-field leadership.

Alisson could potentially be offered a one-year extension if the hierarchy believe that he remains up to a high standard at Premier League level, and they feel that the Brazil international is a player they can’t afford to lose.

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Alisson remains a crucial figure for Liverpool despite injury woes

While many Liverpool players have been well below their best this season, our number 1 has been one of our most reliable performers on the pitch, and Tim Krul argued that the 33-year-old has been sorely missed whenever he’s been unavailable.

Sadly, the Brazilian has continued to be plagued by injuries, missing a huge chunk of our autumn schedule with a hamstring problem and currently sidelined with a similar issue which flared up last month and, in his own words, is set to keep him out of action ‘for a while’.

His history would suggest that further fitness issues could arise over the next season or two, although his importance to the squad in terms of driving standards on the training pitch will surely grow once fellow veterans Salah and Robertson depart.

The exits of that duo will free up more than £550,000 from Liverpool’s weekly wage bill (Capology), and although Alisson is a high earner too on £150,000 per week, there may now be more scope to award him a lucrative contract extension for at least another year.

It’d be a wise decision by the club to keep the goalkeeper around for as long as viably possible, especially with him being one of the last remaining links to the peak years of the Klopp era and continuing to perform superbly when he’s on the pitch.