Report: Liverpool set to be faced with transfer dilemma as club left displeased with one player

(Photo by Kate McShane/Getty Images)

According to reports from Europe, Liverpool could be left with a transfer dilemma regarding one player who remains on the club’s books.

A couple of months after the Reds signed Milos Kerkez last summer, fellow left-back Kostas Tsimikas joined AS Roma on a season-long loan in search of more regular game-time.

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However, the 29-year-old has racked up just 1,038 minutes in the current campaign, having been confined to 1,674 under Arne Slot last term, and the Greece international – who’s faced criticism over some of his displays – has started only six Serie A matches for the Giallorossi.

Liverpool set to be faced with Tsimikas transfer decision

One Italian transfer reporter has claimed (via Sport24) that Tsimikas is set to return to Liverpool at the end of this season, with Stadio Olimpico chiefs believed to be dissatisfied with his performances on loan and extremely unlikely to pursue a permanent transfer.

It’s said that the Anfield hierarchy will now face a decision as to whether they reintegrate him into the squad on Merseyside or seek to offload him permanently in the summer, with the defender’s contract at LFC running to June 2027.

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Liverpool would likely be open to offers for Tsimikas

With Andy Robertson leaving Liverpool at the end of this season, there may be scope for the Greece international to return to the fold as left-back competition for Kerkez, but the big question is whether he’d be prepared to accept another season as a bit-part player.

Tsimikas will turn 30 next month, and with just over a year remaining on his contract and little prospect of him becoming a regular starter next term, it’d be no surprise if the club were open to offers for a permanent sale in the upcoming transfer window.

That stance could also be contingent on whether LFC pursue a younger signing in that position over the summer, and indeed who’ll be leading the squad into the 2026/27 season, with Slot’s future being the subject of intense scrutiny amid a dreadful campaign for the Reds.

The self-proclaimed ‘Greek Scouser’ has made himself a genuine cult hero at Liverpool, but the hierarchy will likely take a pragmatic stance and be prepared to offload him if a satisfactory offer were to be made for him.

It’s set to be a pivotal summer for Tsimikas, who’ll always be welcome back at Anfield and appreciated by Kopites for what he’s contributed since his arrival from Olympiacos in 2020.