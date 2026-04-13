Transfer insider: £60m could be enough for Liverpool to snap up coveted midfield ‘diamond’

(Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images)

According to one transfer insider, Liverpool could plausibly snap up a highly coveted Bundesliga midfielder for £50m-£60m in the summer.

Last year, the Reds had been intermittently linked with a move for Angelo Stiller and were even purported to have been readying an offer for the Stuttgart man, although no such move materialised.

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With the market reopening in a couple of months’ time, speculation surrounding the 25-year-old’s future has begun to resurface, and Arne Slot’s side have been reliably named among the interested parties.

Liverpool could plausibly sign Stiller for less than £60m

Pete O’Rourke explained on the Transfer Insider podcast for Football Insider that the Bundesliga side may be open to big-money offers for the Germany international, who recently had a release clause removed from his contract.

The transfer reporter outlined: “You’re probably looking at £50m to £60m to prise him away from Stuttgart. When I’ve seen Stiller, I’ve liked him, and he has done well in Europe as well.

“Stuttgart have been quite smart with what they have done here, with the release clause move meaning that they can demand a big fee for him in the summer.

“When you have the likes of Manchester United, Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Liverpool interested in you, it means you are a top player with huge potential. I don’t think Stuttgart would stand in his way if they got a big offer for him in the summer.”

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What qualities would Stiller bring to Liverpool?

The Reds have frequently turned to the Bundesliga for big-name signings in recent years (Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch) – could they repeat the trick with a summer move for Stiller?

A deep-dive analysis by Breaking The Lines described him as a ‘diamond’ of a midfielder who’s ‘reminiscent of N’Golo Kante’ with his ability to snuff out opposition attacks and then ‘dictates the offensive rhythm’ with his intelligent use of the ball once he wins possession.

As evidenced by statistics for Fotmob comparing him with positional peers in the German top flight, Stiller doesn’t just recycle possession for the sake of it – he routinely seeks to advance the play into dangerous areas of the pitch.

2025/26 Bundesliga Per 90 minutes Percentile among positional peers Successful passes 69.51 92nd (top 8%) Chances created 1.86 92nd Expected assists (xA) 0.26 91st ‘Big chances’ created 0.35 86th Assists 0.19 84th Pass completion 88.2% 84th Successful crosses 0.93 84th

Having just turned 25, the Stuttgart man could give Liverpool a long-term option who’s a natural fit for the number 6 role, thus freeing up the likes of Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister to exert greater influence further up the pitch.

Whether or not the Reds would be able to seriously pursue a £50m-£60m move for him could be contingent on other transfer activity at Anfield over the summer, as well as the scale of the club’s budget from whether or not they achieve Champions League qualification.