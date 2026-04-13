Szoboszlai apologises to Liverpool fans after Man City incident

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

A difficult week for Liverpool has taken another turn, with Dominik Szoboszlai now addressing the backlash from supporters following the heavy defeat to Manchester City.

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The Hungarian midfielder had been under scrutiny after his reaction towards fans at full-time, but he’s now moved to clarify his actions ahead of the huge clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

Szoboszlai responds to Liverpool fan backlash

"If it was a misunderstanding, then I apologise" 🗣️ Dominik Szoboszlai explains his actions at full-time following Liverpool's defeat to Man City ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/Yw2H1gtYKk — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 13, 2026

Speaking via Liverpool FC on YouTube, the 25-year-old made it clear that there was no negative intent behind his gesture, while also issuing an apology to supporters.

He said: “I didn’t mean it in a bad way. I know what the fans mean to this club.”

That acknowledgement is important, especially after scenes at the Etihad where tensions spilled over between players and the travelling support following the 4-0 defeat.

The Liverpool midfielder added: “We do everything for them. If it was a misunderstanding, I apologise.”

From our perspective, that honesty goes a long way, particularly given how frustrating that performance was for everyone involved, both on the pitch and in the stands.

Big moment for Szoboszlai against PSG

The former RB Leipzig man didn’t stop there either, making it clear just how motivated he is to respond in the right way when it matters most.

He continued: “I’m ready to die on the pitch tomorrow. I want this so bad.”

That statement sums up the situation we’re in, because after the collapse against City and the defeat in Paris, everything now comes down to how we respond at Anfield.

Szoboszlai had already been brutally honest after the Etihad loss, admitting that “the fighting spirit wasn’t there enough” and that the mentality dropped as the game slipped away, which only underlined why emotions ran so high at full-time.

The reaction from supporters was also shaped by the moment itself, with many feeling a disconnect after what they had just witnessed, particularly given the cost and commitment involved in following the team away from home.

Now, though, the focus has to shift.

If the No.8 delivers on that promise against PSG, then this whole episode quickly becomes a footnote, but if not, the scrutiny around him and the wider squad will only intensify at the worst possible time.