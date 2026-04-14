Arne Slot appears to all but confirm brave Rio Ngumoha decision hours before PSG clash

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arne Slot has hinted that Liverpool will look to take the game to PSG in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The Merseysiders head into their second-leg quarter-final clash two goals down to their Ligue 1 opponents.

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Encouragingly for the hosts, however, no other side has lost more two-goal quarter-final leads than PSG.

Arne Slot hints Liverpool will take the game to PSG

Speaking ahead of the clash at L4, Slot reassured the fanbase that the Reds would perform ‘in the Liverpool way’.

“As I said immediately after the first leg, PSG kept us alive so we have to use the lifeline that we have been given as well as we can. This means giving absolutely everything we can, coping with the pressure that we will inevitably have to deal with and being able to suffer in periods when necessary,” the Dutchman wrote in his pre-match notes (via liverpoolfc.com).

“Most of all, it means performing in the Liverpool way – showing desire from first whistle to last, competing relentlessly and hopefully producing the kind of football that is required on occasions like this. We know the ingredients that are required, we just have to produce them and then see where it takes us.”

We would have to assume, or at least hope, that this means a near-total abandonment of the dismally conservative offering we were all subjected to in Paris.

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On that vein of thought, we’d ideally like to see Rio Ngumoha handed greater responsibility in a tie of serious import.

Set Rio Ngumoha loose in the Champions League

We want to emphasise that our No.73 alone won’t be enough to turn the tide in Liverpool’s favour.

It’s going to require a consummate effort from all involved in the famous Red shirt to secure passage in the competition against the incumbent holders.

However, if we’re serious about putting pressure on Luis Enrique’s men, instead of absorbing pressure for 90 minutes, we need Ngumoha’s directness and aggression on the left flank.

Fortunately, Arne Slot has already hinted that he believes the teenager is ready for a game of this magnitude: “He can cope with this type of game because of his personality, he doesn’t get distracted.”

Now it’s up to his potential teammates tonight to ensure he’s backed in every situation, instead of being hung out to dry when our opponents inevitably look to bully him on the pitch.

Tonight requires nothing short of blood and thunder from the Merseysiders.

And Rio Ngumoha could be the perfect option to help light that spark.