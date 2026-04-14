‘Believe!’ – Dejan Lovren sends motivational Liverpool message as he recalls ‘goosebumps’ moment

(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Dejan Lovren has sent an emotional message to Liverpool fans and players ahead of tonight’s Champions League quarter-final second leg against Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield.

With the Reds trailing 2-0 from the reverse fixture last week as they were outclassed by the European champions, it’d become another legendary continental occasion in L4 if they were to overturn that deficit and advance to the semi-finals.

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That’s exactly what we got 10 years ago today when, from 3-1 down on the night (and 4-2 on aggregate) against Borussia Dortmund in the Europa League quarter-finals, LFC prevailed 4-3 as the Croatian defender headed in a stoppage-time winner in front of a euphoric Kop.

Lovren urges Liverpool to ‘believe’, 10 years on from Dortmund heroics

A decade on from his standout moment in a Liverpool shirt, Lovren has recalled his joyous memories of that epic night in 2016 and urged the current Reds crop to believe that they can create a similarly unforgettable occasion tonight.

He posted on X: ’10 years ago today, I lived every boy’s dream in a Red shirt. Scoring against Borussia Dortmund in the Europa League at Anfield — the lights, the noise, the Kop roaring as we fought back in one of the greatest European nights this club has ever seen.

‘That goal, that moment, that Liverpool shirt… it’s etched in my soul forever. Still gives me goosebumps. Thank you to every teammate, every fan, and everyone who made that night magic. This one’s for the memories that never fade. You’ll Never Walk Alone.

‘Good luck tonight LFC. BELIEVE!’

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Will there be another Lovren moment at Anfield tonight?

Can anyone in red step up tonight and etch themselves into folklore with a moment like Lovren’s in 2016?

The pre-match odds are very much stacked against Liverpool, and PSG have the firepower to brutally punish any defensive frailties from the Reds.

However, Arne Slot has gone for broke with an enterprising starting XI as Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike line up together, with Dominik Szoboszlai and Florian Wirtz just behind that duo, and the Dutchman is evidently determined to throw everything at trying to pull off a memorable victory.

If LFC can net an early goal tonight, the lift that’d give to the crowd would see Anfield at its raucous best, and that energy would surely transmit to the players on the pitch as they seek to write yet another memorable chapter in this club’s fabled European history.

It’s been a thoroughly painful season so far for Liverpool, but if they can produce something epic and eliminate PSG, imagine the boost that could give to the squad and the supporters for the final weeks of the campaign.

As Lovren said, folks – believe!