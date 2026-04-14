Ibrahima Konate contract could be greenlit imminently; Liverpool just waiting on one thing

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are advancing in contract talks with Ibrahima Konate, however, there are still some final details to iron out, reports Fabrizio Romano.

The Frenchman is expected to put pen to paper on fresh terms ahead of his current contract expiring this summer.

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The main sticking point at this juncture is believed to be around the clauses to be inserted into the contract.

Ibrahima Konate contract talks with Liverpool held back by clauses

Both Konate and Liverpool are believed to be mostly happy with the salary on offer.

However, there remain a few details to iron out before the France international agrees to an extended stay at Anfield.

“Last week I told you guys that the deal is advancing to the final stages between Ibrahima Konate and Liverpool, but it’s not done yet. Done means agreed, signed and approved by lawyers on club and player side – and that’s not the case yet,” Romano spoke on his official YouTube channel.

“Why advanced? Because the numbers of the contract are almost okay when it’s about the salary. So the agreement on those numbers are quite okay, but there are some small details, but still important, to clarify between Konate and Liverpool.

“Those details are regarding some clauses into the contract. I’m not talking about release clauses; I’m talking about specific clauses that they are discussing. These can be, for example, the bonuses linked to trophies and these sorts of things.

“So the guaranteed salary is almost okay, but there are some clauses to clarify. That’s why the new contract is still not greenlighted and signed tomorrow.”

With Real Madrid appearing to have pulled out of the race to land the centre-back this summer, of course, we expect there to be one clear direction of travel in contract talks.

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Konate contract talks appear to be heading in the right direction

There was some cause for concern after David Ornstein’s update on the matter cast doubt over the scale of progress in contract talks.

However, sources close to the club have clearly indicated that any impasse between player and Liverpool is more than navigable.

Indeed, Romano’s latest update would certainly suggest that Konate is, at this stage, more likely to extend terms at L4 rather than accept free agency in the summer.

Ibrahima Konate’s all-time Liverpool stats 176 appearances 7 goals 4 assists

Until we hear otherwise from a multitude of patch reporters, we have to assume that 26-year-old is set to remain a Liverpool player for the foreseeable.

At the very least, we hope that this is the outcome, given the considerable trouble it would save our recruitment team in the next window.