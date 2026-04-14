Liverpool team news v PSG: Isak and Ekitike start together, Salah benched as Slot makes 5 changes

(Photo by Franco Arland/Getty Images)

Liverpool face the sizeable task of overturning a two-goal deficit from the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final when they host Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield tonight.

The Reds are objectively huge underdogs to eliminate the reigning European champions and will need to summon a level of performance we haven’t seen all season if they’re to maintain their last remaining hope of a trophy in 2025/26.

However, history has taught us never to underestimate the power of Anfield when it comes to a marquee European night, and PSG head coach Luis Enrique has said that he’s braced for ‘moments of hardship’ from Arne Slot’s side in front of a raucous home crowd.

There has been plenty of debate about the Liverpool team selection for tonight’s match. Will Alexander Isak be handed a first start since returning from a long-term injury? Will Rio Ngumoha keep his place after an outstanding performance against Fulham on Saturday?

The answers have now been provided.

Liverpool starting XI to face PSG

Slot has made five changes from the starting line-up which secured a 2-0 victory over Marco Silva’s outfit at the weekend.

Giorgi Mamardashvili continues in goal and will hope for another strong display against PSG after his heroics last week. There’s one change to the defensive quartet ahead of him as Milos Kerkez comes in for Andy Robertson at left-back.

Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister both return to the starting XI, with Curtis Jones dropping to the bench after picking up a minor injury on Saturday.

Three of the front four which started against Fulham drop out, with Isak and Hugo Ekitike both coming into the side and starting together for just the third time at Liverpool.

It means that there’s no place for either Mo Salah or Ngumoha in the starting line-up tonight, but they are on the substitutes’ bench along with Cody Gakpo and Federico Chiesa, with Slot having plenty of firepower in reserve if needed.

You can view the Liverpool starting XI and substitutes below, via @LFC on X: